“Our needs require immediate, certain answers. These occasions for us are something highly important, very significant, because each time it is a renewal and a reminder of what our needs are. When there is a burden of care within a family, knowing that there are interlocutors and institutions that respond, becomes more sustainable. Networking, teaming up is certainly a winning opportunity”. So Pina Esposito, National Secretary of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (AISLA)at the night lighting of Palazzo Chigi on the occasion of the 17th edition of National ALS Day.

“The celebration of days like this serves to strengthen, highlight and consolidate the need to leave a light on to keep the attention very high on a community that is dealing with a disease that has a very strong burden on care. The network of volunteers, families, people who are affected by ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, with the institutions is fundamental” to reduce the burden of this disease.