Fifth season of Pino Allievi's Coffee, the podcast of FormulaPassion.it to best open the fans' day immediately following a race weekend.

The topic of this episode is the commentary on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen before Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc.

“Now let's not get carried away. For the second week in a row, Ferrari climbed to the third step of the podium but in Saudi Arabia they did it in a different way compared to the other Saturday in Bahrain in the sense that it was a more incisive Ferrari than usual not only with Leclerc, who we know very well, but also with a driver who until two days ago no one knew who he was, namely Oliver Berman who from today is a small idol who will be followed step by step in his ascent towards Formula 1…”