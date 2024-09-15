“This year we welcome with great joy the testimony of national institutions but also of local ones. We already have 300 adhesions from Municipalities and local authorities to color their most symbolic places green to gather around our community. There are about 300 volunteers in the squares, after all Aisla has 64 representatives. We will all be in the square to share moments of joy too”. So Paola Rizzitano, National Councilor Aislathe Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, for National Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Day.

“Creating a network means being there for everyone and each in their own place. After all, the layout of Aisla is really the puzzle, because each of us can and must do our little piece to build a puzzle of attention, protection, listening to the needs of all these people around our community. Thanks to all our volunteers in the Aisla network and to days like these, of representation and listening, the institutions rally around us and participate in the construction of our network”.