Home page politics

Of: Magdalene von Zumbusch

Split

A secret Bundeswehr dossier explains how Kyiv specifically hunts down Russia’s generals: the “command tactics” are becoming a snare for Putin’s army.

Munich – The Russian attack on Ukraine is not going as successfully as the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin had hoped. At the beginning of the invasion on February 24, a rapid advance of the Russian army was expected. A German Bundeswehr dossier entitled “Killed personnel in management positions – reasons and effects” now evaluates the Ukrainian war strategy and analyzes why Russia is failing because of the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine war: Bundeswehr dossier evaluates Ukrainian strategy – elimination of Russian generals

The resistance of the Ukrainian troops in the Ukraine war is stronger than expected. In the meantime, the Russian army has already had to give up some regions and withdraw from the corresponding parts of the country, probably also because of strategic mistakes in selecting the areas to be attacked.

The Ukrainians also disrupt the advance of the Russian army by deliberately eliminating generals. The tenth Russian general is said to have been killed (as of May 2nd). The Russian chief of staff, Valeri Gerasimov, is said to have been injured recently. A dossier from the Bundeswehr, which in itself carries the classification “VS – only for official use”, is now apparently in the newspaper Business Insider in front. It analyzes some Ukrainian attacks – and shows what consequences the Ukrainian strategy has for the Russian army.

Ukraine War: Russian General Andrei Simonov killed, according to Kiev Post

The Ukrainian military attacked a command post of the Russian 2nd Army near the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region on Saturday (April 30). The city of Kharkiv is currently occupied by Russian forces. More than 30 Russian armored vehicles were fired upon. Footage posted on social media appears to show that the command post was also being fired at with rockets, they said Kyiv Post.

Major General Andrei Simonov was killed (as one of 100 Russian armed forces) in the aggressive actions of the Ukrainian side, the military adviser to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleksiy Arestovich, according to the Kyiv Post reported. Russia has not yet confirmed Simonov’s death.

Ukraine War: Killing of Russian generals to destabilize Russian troops

In its actions, the Ukrainian army is concentrating on eliminating the troop command as quickly as possible: the evaluation of other maneuvers by the Bundeswehr shows what the elimination of a troop general does: the Russian troops seem to be 12 kilometers northeast of Kyiv, disorganized. The Russian General Zakharov was ambushed and was fired upon from the Ukrainian side: after a short time, according to the report, the general’s death had to be announced to the Russian vehicles involved.

As a result, the Russian vehicles were no longer coordinated, sometimes driving too close together. The radio messages intercepted also revealed the lack of coordination between the Russian troops. A section of the communication is in the Business Insider printed. The conversation makes it clear that there is a lack of clarity about which parts of the troop were otherwise killed and which are still intact, as well as about their exact location.

Ukraine war: “Command model” of Putin’s army, according to the Bundeswehr, Ukraine’s secret of success

Overall, the Russian maneuvers were often prevented by disruptive measures on the part of Ukraine, for example by blocking the cell phone networks. In addition to the difficulties caused by the relatively early loss of a general in the course of various operations, the low morale of the simple soldiers and the low level of trust in the commanders were mentioned as burdens. This in turn favored the case of the commanders, since they would have had to operate close to the front in order to control the unmotivated troops and would thus have exposed themselves to increased danger.

In conclusion, the document emphasizes the importance of mission tactics over command tactics, according to which Russia appears to organize its armed forces Business Insider. With mission tactics, as practiced in the Bundeswehr, subordinates have a certain freedom in carrying out their mission. The complete destabilization of troops after the loss of the commander can be avoided if warfare is based on this principle. When it comes to the command strategy, the lower-ranking commanders and enlisted men are much more directly bound by the instructions of the respective general: this is currently turning out to be a serious problem for Russia.

(Traffic lights ahead of big tasks – you can find out what the SPD, Greens and FDP are planning in our political newsletter.)