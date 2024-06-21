by SIMONE PELUSO (BARCELONA)

Three world titles, the crash gate, the radiation, the readmission to the paddock. A heavy past, for better or for worse, that of Flavio Briatore in Formula 1who couldn’t help but split the paddock after the news of his active return to Alpine as direct consultant to CEO Luca De Meo. The objective is clear: to bring Alpine back to the top positions, returning to the objective of fighting for podiums and victories.

Cynical Alpine

Also under the spotlight was team principal Bruno Famin, who spoke on the topic without mincing words: “I don’t care about Flavio’s past, even if he never apologized for it. I look forward, not back. I look at what we can do to improve our team.”

“Flavio has 40 years of experience in Formula 1, he knows how to lead a winning team. He has an excellent track record, several world titles and will bring this experience and his fighting spirit to the team. He is the advisor to the General Director of Groupe Renault, but will give valuable advice to the team. He has excellent knowledge of this world, he knows many people and I am sure that he will help us grow the team faster and better”.

Wolff and Vasseur’s reaction

As underlined by Famin, since his dismissal in 2009 Briatore has nevertheless kept alive many contacts within the paddock, certainly not indifferent to the news that arrived on Friday morning.

Also present at the press conference Toto Wolff And Frédéric Vasseur they were asked to give a personal opinion on the Italian manager.

“I met Flavio as a extremely intelligent businessman. He has a lot of knowledge about Formula 1 and I think that everyone deserves a second chance“commented the Mercedes team principal, followed by the Ferrari number one.

“I don’t want to comment on what happens in other teams, but overall I think like Famin: if it’s a step forward for his team, that’s right, and it’s certainly positive for Formula 1 that Alpine returns to fight at vertex. We know the story of Briatore and I think he paid his price. Now he is allowed to return, so he can return.”