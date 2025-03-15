03/15/2025



Updated at 01: 32h.





After more than nine months at the International Space Station (EEI), Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are one step closer to returning home after the launch, this Friday, of the CREW-10 mission of crew exchange.

A Falcon 9 rocket with a capsule Crew Dragon Fixed at the top, he took off the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, at 7:00 p.m. (00.03 in Spain), with a crew of four people on board destined for the orbital station.

Initially planned for Wednesday, takeoff was canceled at the last minute due to a technical problem with a land support system. Since then an inspection was carried out and an “air bag” was probably responsible for the problem, the POT.

This mission, called CREW-10, aims to allow Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, Two American astronauts stranded in the US since June, return to Earth. The return could begin next Wednesday, a few days after the arrival of the new crew, aboard a ship of Spacex -No the Boeing Starliner who transported them and suffered failures.









The two astronauts saw their stay prolonged due to problems detected in the rocket propulsion system. These failures led NASA to decide in the boreal summer send the empty Boeing spacecraft and bring back the two astronauts with the company Spacex, of multimillionaire Elon Musk.

That mission recently gave a political turn with the return to the power of President Donald Trump, who accused his predecessor Joe Biden of having “abandoned” abandoned the two unfortunate astronauts. Musk, now a narrow collaborator of the Republican, said he could have rescued them a long time ago, without specifying how.

His company Spacex sent a Crew Dragon spacecraft to the US at the end of September with only an American astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut on board – in the place of the four initially planned – to leave space to Wilmore and Williams on the return trip.

The new crew consists of two NASA astronauts, Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, a Japanese, Takuya Onishi, and a Russian, Kirill Peskov.

Despite the war in Ukraine, the United States and Russia have continued their cooperation in space in recent years.

The Spacex ship is expected to land on the Florida coast using parachutes.