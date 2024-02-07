Double presentation

The event for the presentation of the 2024 sports season of theAlpine.

The Group's brand Renault has decided to present together the 2024 F1 car, the A523, and the Hypercar expected in the WEC, the A424.

2023 was especially disappointing for Alpine in F1, sixth in the Constructors' standings, far behind McLaren and Aston Martin. The podiums of Ocon in Monaco and Gasly in the Netherlands have made the balance less bitter, but the objective in 2024 is to change gear.

The discussion related to the is different WEC. Alpine will make its debut in the Hypercar class, which will also welcome other manufacturers such as BMW and Lamborghini in 2024. In the box above you can follow the live streaming of the presentation in English, the first images of the two cars will be published at 3pm.