La Spezia – “The defeat against Monza has created problems in the standings, but this is football”. He’s a realist Leonardo Simple. He knows it’s now or never time. Therefore, on the eve of the delicate and difficult match against Atalanta, he doesn’t hide himself: “Despite last Friday’s result, I’ve seen good things. I liked the performance, the result needs to be improved. We have to be more cynical, unlock the game and not go under the first shot. It’s up to us to change this trend”.

On closer inspection, in fact, with Lazio, Sampdoria and Monza, Spezia failed the chance to take the lead in the very first minutes. He continues: “With the Biancocelesti we had two sensational opportunities. In Genoa in front of the goalkeeper we weren’t able to score. What happened with the Brianzas was sensational. I challenge anyone to start the game like this, not to materialize and go under. Morally it is not easy. Now, however, we don’t have to think about it. Tomorrow we have an important challenge, against a valuable team like Atalanta”. And the recipe is simple: “It will be up to us to play a courageous, proactive and valuable game. They recovered Zapata, who invented the winning goal with Turin. To score points you will need an excellent performance. I am convinced that the boys will respond in a positive way”.

Speaking of pink, Nzola and Zurkowski will not be available: the first tries to recover for Cremonese, the second for Milan. While for Kovalenko and Gyasi it is a particular moment: “The captain has made a hundred appearances in Serie A with Spezia, he has a sense of belonging and feels the moment. He is an important footballer. – underlines Semplici – It is unfair to criticize him, but we understand the fans who care about us and have always been close to us. Viktor has suffered from the wrong opportunities, he is normal. He’s part of the job. It’s not an easy thing for a footballer to overcome.”

Finally, looking at the rankings, Lecce, now four points awayis the example to follow. The people of Salento, in fact, amazed and won in Bergamo. He concludes: “I hope to have a race like this, but it was another moment for both teams. We come from a different period than Lecce, and even Atalanta was not the same as today. Our path is quite linear, the problem is that they run after it. Therefore, if we look at others we hurt ourselves: I wouldn’t want a little ‘cazzimma’ to have been missing in doing so. Something unexpected can always happen in the last ten days. I want a more aggressive and determined Spezia. We have to roll up our sleeves and get to the result”.