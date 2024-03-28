Alphonso Davies promises to become one of the great protagonists of the next transfer market. The Canadian player ends his contract with Bayern Munich in 2025, so if he does not renew, in January he would be free to negotiate his future with any club.
As reported sky sports, Bayern have already submitted an offer for Davies to sign a new contract immediately, and if he does not do so he will be transferred this summer. The player and his agent did not like this ultimatum, and the Canadian would have agreed to sign his renewal, at least at this moment, although a decision will be made in the coming weeks, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The footballer's agent, Huoseh, has given a statement to the newspaper BILDin which he values that ultimatum that they have received from the Bavarian club.
“It is unfair to receive an ultimatum from Bayern. We will decide how to proceed at the end of the season, when there is more clarity. It is unfair that Alphonso is attacked now.”
“We were close to an agreement a year ago. Then the entire management of the club was replaced. We did not hear anything for seven months. Although during this time I myself tried to contact the club. Now they give us an ultimatum and we are supposed to “Do we have to react in two weeks because the club is under pressure and it has taken a long time to reposition itself in management? It's not fair.”
“It is a very important contract in Alfonso's career and we are supposed to make the decision without knowing who will be the coach next season or what the team is like. That is why it seems unfair to us to react to the ultimatum,” said Huoseh.
And meanwhile, Real Madrid are very aware of Davies' situation. In the event that he finally declines the offer and does not renew his contract with Bayern, the white club is prepared to undertake the signing of him and present the Germans with an initial offer to acquire the services of Alphonso Davies.
