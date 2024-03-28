🚨⚪️ Davies won't sign new deal at Bayern now, Real Madrid are aware of the situation.

Decision will be made in the next weeks but it's tense situation.

If no extension is agreed, Davies will leave this summer.

❗️ Real, prepared to open talks with Bayern with opening bid.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2024