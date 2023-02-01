The teams’ approach to the 2023 Formula 1 season continues.Alpha Tauri has published today on its social profiles the ‘fire up’ of the power unit that will push the new one AT04 in the championship which will start on March 5 in Bahrain. The presentation of the single-seater created by the Faenza team is scheduled for 11 February in the suggestive location of New York, where the 3 February will also unveil the new Red Bull. The engine of the Italian team – as it will be for the ‘older sister’ – is once again the result of the collaboration between the new engine department created in Milton Keynes and Honda, which starting from this season will return to ‘brand’ the engines of the two teams owned by the Austrian giant.

The ‘official’ name of the engines will in fact be Honda Red Bull Powertrains, to tie together the two brands which – despite some ups and downs in terms of relationships – have won three out of four world titles in the last two seasons. Today’s engine start-up opens a series of very ‘intense’ days for the AlphaTauri. On 3 and 4 February the team and the riders will be busy on the French circuit of Paul Ricard for one test organized by Pirelli with the 2022 car. The objective will be to test the wet tires that will be made available to the teams by the Milanese company in the next championship.

firing up the AT04 & getting ready to take on F1 2023 🤙 pic.twitter.com/t7Fi8FINjd — AlphaTauri Team (@AlphaTauriF1) February 1, 2023