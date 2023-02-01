Strange but true: it just pays to drive back and forth from Utrecht to Rotterdam to load.

If you are going to fill up, it may just be that you avoid a gas station along the highway in order to save a few percent. You are a frugal Dutchman or you are not. When charging your electric car, however, you may encounter differences of a different order…

Prices have gone through the roof in many places, but not everywhere. This creates very skewed relationships. This is evident from an overview of LaadpasTop10.nl, which has mapped out the current rates of the major cities.

What seems? There are huge differences between them. Utrecht in particular stands out in a negative sense: there you pay €0.79 per kWh for AC charging. For comparison: fast charging at Fastned will cost you €0.72 per kWh.

The expensive cities also include Amsterdam, Arnhem, Amersfoort, Eindhoven, Zwolle and Leiden. They are on the same level in terms of price: in all these cities you will pay € 0.67 per kWh (or € 0.68 in the case of Amsterdam).

Rotterdammerts and Hagenezen are lucky, because in those cities you are currently by far the cheapest. In The Hague you can still charge for €0.33 per kWh and in Rotterdam for €0.31 per kWh. That is only half of what you lose in all the cities above.

The rate in Utrecht in particular is in stark contrast to that of 010. That’s 2.5 times as expensive as hell. Laadpastop10 has calculated that driving from Utrecht to Rotterdam, charging there and driving back is cheaper than charging in Utrecht itself. Or even better: you just look for the nearest fast charger.

