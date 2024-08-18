The veteran of the grid

None of the drivers currently competing in Formula 1 has had a longer and more varied career than that of Fernando AlonsoThe Asturian is the veteran of the grid, of course, but above all he is the only one to have raced with great success in three other top-level motorsport championshipsproving to be a phenomenal all-rounder on a par with legendary names in world motorsport such as Graham Hill, Jim Clark and Mario Andretti.

In addition to two world titles in F1, Alonso has won the WEC world championship and two 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as having raced as a protagonist in the Indy500 and having also attempted with surprisingly good results in a challenge that is light years away from Formula 1: the legendary rally-raid Dakar. In his only participation, dating back to 2020, Alonso finished with a very commendable 13th place. Now, at just 43 years old, his attention is all on the Circus, but ‘when he grows up’ Alonso has other dreams to realize.

Dreaming of the desert

“I would love to win the title with Aston Martin – declared the #14 to the official website of the Silverstone team – it would be the pinnacle of my career and probably of my life“. As the years go by, winning the Triple Crown is becoming more and more difficult, but the non-F1 ambitions Alonso’s memories have not all disappeared for this reason.

“Winning the Dakar is still on my bucket list. There’s also the Indy 500, of course, but I’m not sure if I’ll do it again in the future, while the Dakar yes. – concluded Alonso – it would be unprecedented to win the Formula 1 World Championship, the Dakar Rally and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It all comes down to the same thing: I always want to improve, becoming better is the main motivation of my entire career”.