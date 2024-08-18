TV ratings Saturday 17 August 2024: audience and share of yesterday’s programs
TV RATINGS – What was the plan most viewed in TV from last night, Saturday 17th August 2024? Sister Act aired on Rai 1. Blue Blooded Killers on Rai 2. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly on Rai 3. Madly in Love on Rete 4. Record-breaking Show on Canale 5. Back to the Future on Italia 1. But who had the highest TV ratings? Saturday 17th August 2024? Below is all the data that will be released starting at 10 am.
TV ratings Saturday 17 August 2024, prime time | Auditel data and share of yesterday evening’s programs
Access prime time | Auditel data and share of yesterday evening’s programs
Pre-Seraling | Auditel data and share of yesterday’s programs
How they work
But how do TV ratings work? Monitoring of ratings occurs automatically through the people-meter, connected to each television set present in the sample family. Every day, minute by minute, the meters detect the TV ratings of both the family members and any guests present.
🔴 ALL TV NEWS; ALL AUDITEL DATA
#ratings #Saturday #August #Sister #Act #Record #Show #Presadiretta
Leave a Reply