A lifetime of fighting on the track, and then saying goodbye almost as friends. Fernando’s story Alonso and Sebastian Vettel it’s made up of wars on four wheels and human relationships marked by respect: this is also demonstrated by the latest social post of the Alpine driver.

The Spaniard will race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a helmet dedicated to Vettel, the driver who denied him the third world title in both 2010 and 2012: the helmet with which he will take to the track will in fact have the colors of the German flag .

“Danke Seb! It’s the last time I share the track with you, it will be exciting and sad at the same timebut I wish you all the best for your next chapter“, this is the message of the two-time world champion. As is known, the German driver will compete in the last grand prix of his long career at Yas Marina. His story and that of Alonso had links not only with the track but also with the teams: it was Vettel who replaced Nando in Ferrari starting from 2015, eight years later the Spaniard will “repay” by taking his place in Aston Martin.