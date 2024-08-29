Monza’s news

Starting from Zandvoort with one more point in the Drivers’ standings, Fernando Alonso will try to reach the top 10 again in this weekend’s GP at Monzawhere the Spaniard won with McLaren in 2007 and then repeated the feat with Ferrari in 2010. Now, 14 years after that success, Alonso, like all the other drivers, will have to face a new challenge in the ‘Temple of Speed’, which has a different ‘look’ thanks to the new asphalt and other changes to the kerbs, corners or the longer DRS zone on the start-finish straight: “I think I need a new start for Monza, which is a very well-known circuit – he explained to journalists – The new asphalt and new corners will make us have fun in FP1. We try to find the lines, the use of the kerbs and things like that. It’s always a good thing. Then, of course, in qualifying and the race we will do our best. In Zandvoort we had high hopes and we only got one point, in P10. In Monza we are a little more worriedbut races always happen unexpectedly, so it could be a good weekend, even if it’s difficult on paper.”

Colapinto: Alonso’s Academy Driver

Alonso who then proudly commented on the debut of Frank Colapinto scheduled for this weekend with Williams. The Argentine, in fact, joined the Academy of the two-time world champion in 2019: “I am very happy. All drivers dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver one day. He will become one this weekend, and I hope he enjoys the moment. – he added – It would be unfair to say that it is part of his journey. He did well without me. The team in Spain supported him, but I didn’t support him much personally.”

Stroll: Between Memories and Frustration

Dutch GP rather complex instead for Lance Strollout of the points zone and with a 5-second penalty for exceeding the speed limit in the pit lane. The Canadian is ready to return to a particularly beloved track, even if there is no shortage of disappointment in this championship: “I want to try to collect some points – he declared – in this season it is very difficult to predict the changes from week to week. You know what? I’m frustrated. It’s not where we want to be right now.. We want to get back to the top. Monza is a special place to come every time, no matter what car you race with. I think it’s a historic race, and over the years I’ve also achieved some great results here. I also have good memories on the podium, unfortunately without fans (dating back to 2020, editions in which there were no spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ed.). Hopefully the more performance we have on the car, the more competitive we will be for the rest of the season. All the infrastructure in the company has been done. I’ve seen all the buildings go up, and it’s world-class stuff.”