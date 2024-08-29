All ready for the ‘home’ race

Pre-race time in Monza ahead of the Italian Grand Prix that will start tomorrow with two fundamental free practice sessions in which teams and drivers will discover the new asphalt and new kerbs of the temple of speed after the modernization works. Below are the words of Charles Leclerc ahead of a very important event for Ferrari that brings important updates for the SF-24.

The new asphalt

“Monza with less charm without the bumps? We often say that it is important for the tracks to maintain their personality, but the aim of the asphalt resurfacing was precisely to eliminate the bumps. The track is flatter and has more grip. Tyre management will be different compared to the last editions”.

The flattened curbs

“In Monaco we were very good on the kerbs, but there they are taken at low speed, here at high speed. So in case of negative feedback I would not have been disappointed. We’ll see how it goes from tomorrow anyway.”

Ferrari Updates

“I don’t think Monza is the best track to check whether we have improved or not, Baku and Singapore will be more representative. Here the only curve that can give us some indication is the ParabolicaHere in Monza we don’t expect our weak points to come out too much, we’ll see on other tracks”.

A compact F1

“The gap between Red Bull and McLaren has narrowed, but between us and these teams it hasn’t yet and we need to narrow it. I certainly like that the values ​​are levelling out because the pilot can then make the difference. For spectators, then, a more unpredictable F1 is certainly more interesting”.