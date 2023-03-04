The outsider you don’t expect

Aston Martin is undoubtedly the team that is proving to have grown the most between 2022 and 2023. The AMR23 is a 95% new car said technical director Dan Fallows who arrived at the court of Lawrence Stroll from Red Bull, a team that struggled to try to extend as much as possible the gardening leave period that one of Adrian Newey’s many pupils had to observe. Since last April, however, Fallows has been working for Aston Martin and the AMR23 is the first real fruit of his genius which will be joined by that of Eric Blandin, an aerodynamicist from Mercedes. In 2022 the green emerald team did not go beyond seventh position in the Constructors’ standings, while yesterday Alonso was even the fastest in PL2.

Alonso foresees errors of inexperience

Fernando Alonso may have finally got on the right train after so many wrong decisions – or in any case proved to be unhappy – taken throughout his career. The two-time world champion underlined that it is normal to have to take into account errors of inexperience on the part of Aston Martin and also on his part when the stakes should actually be very high: “There’s a difference between fighting for 12th or 14th position, between trying to bring both cars into Q3 and instead aiming for the top positions. The team is not used to doing this and we will have to learn to grow in this process. There will be mistakes on the part of the team, maybe even on my part“the words of the Asturian reported by the newspaper racefans.net.

Fight for the championship

Aston Martin’s goal is to compete for the world title as soon as possible. Alonso, during the presentation of the 2023 car, had declared that he expected a difficult start to the season due to an entirely new project to be developed with the aim of not missing out on delicious opportunities in the second part of the championship. The perspective seems to have reversedalso because the top teams are destined to grow perhaps more than the AMR23 which must scratch right away.

Mission 33 and triple digits of podiums

Fernando Alonso on social media has gone from ‘El Plan’ to ‘Mission 33‘ given that his new goal is to break the fast of victories in F1 which has lasted since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, won at the wheel of Ferrari. Furthermore, the two-time world champion boasts 98 podiums in the Circus, this year he could aim for triple figures with an Aston Martin like this.