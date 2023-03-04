The duties of counselors in the capital’s camp “Prodlenka” for “young adults” were listed in an interview with “Moslenta” by its creators, Muscovites Nastya Krasovskaya, Sonya Bolshunova, Katya Sazonenkova and Sasha Zheleznova.

“We select the leaders for our camp very carefully. All applicants undergo a special interview. We look to see if a person is suitable for us in spirit, with whom it will be good for us and who will be good with us, ”they said.

The role of the leaders is to be a link between the organizers and the “children”. These people should be very organized, loving attention and able to “ignite” others. They must clearly understand when the main role should be given to “children”, and when to take responsibility into their own hands, Moslenta’s interlocutors noted.

“Searching for counselors is a very important and painstaking job. The counselor is our like-minded person who sincerely likes our project, ”the girl said. They stressed that this is not a job, that they do not conclude employment contracts with counselors. “We are looking for people who like to create and create, no matter what: even social media content, even dance performances, even videos. It is very important to just love people and be empathic,” Muscovites said.

