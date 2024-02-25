by VALERIO BARRETTA

Alonso's next move

Even at 42 years old an F1 driver can think about his future. Fernando proves it Alonsoone for whom time seems to have stood still: the two-time world champion was a great protagonist with Aston Martin last season and, although the AMR24 does not seem to be born under the same promising star as its predecessor, Alonso is very motivated to fight again.

Battles that could be the Spaniard's last in the green suit. The contract with Aston Martin expires this year, and on the market there is an attractive and ambitious driver like Carlos Sainz. Alonso, however, could satisfy his ambition by going in Mercedesespecially if Aston Martin actually took a step back in terms of competitiveness.

Alonso's words

The Spaniard, after winking at Mercedes in the press conference, did not rule out any options for 2025: “In my case, I believe I am in a good position to negotiatebut I want to do at least the first two races without thinking much about it: I want to see how I behave in this season, which will be the longest ever, and I intend to change something to be really efficient and arrive with a lot of energy at the end of the year“.

#14 is no stranger to surprises in the transfer market. Joining Mercedes would be just the latest gamble in a career that has seen him change teams seven times and retire on one occasion. In recent months Alonso has admitted that he believes these are the last years of his career. And he will want to experience them by aiming for the maximum, as always.