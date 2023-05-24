Alonso, in Monte Carlo on a mission

Mission 33 is at a crucial weekend: Fernando Alonso he has his first big chance – one of the few – to win the 33rd Formula 1 Grand Prix. In fact, it takes place in Monte Carlo, a track where the Spaniard has triumphed twice. Doing it a third time, driving an Aston Martin on which no one bet a euro in 2022, and more than ten years after his last success in Formula 1, would perhaps be worth more than a title for him.

After launching the date of the Grand Prix on Twitter, underlining how you are waiting for the race to finally return to victory, the two-time world champion underlined that no circuit is comparable to the narrow streets of the Principality.

Alonso’s words

“For me Monaco is a bit of a home race, the journey to the track is short! It’s good to be back racing after last weekend’s Grand Prix was cancelled, but let’s hope everyone is safe in Italy and that in the end this was the right decision. Monaco is a race that we Formula 1 drivers always look forward to: it’s a thrill to race on these roads, there’s nothing like it. We are curious to see how the car performs on a low speed circuit like this. It will be important to make sure you get the set-up right and get into the rhythm straight away. As overtaking is very difficult in Monaco, grid position will also be crucial for Sunday’s result. If we can have a good qualifying, we will get another good result this weekend“.

Stroll’s words

“We can’t wait to get back to racing, but I know the team’s thoughts continue to be with those affected in Emilia-Romagna. Imola is a track we love to race at, but the safety of everyone involved must always come first and we recognize that the correct decision was madeLance added Stroll. “The Monaco Grand Prix is ​​really special, no other can compare. It requires maximum concentration and maximum commitment: in one lap it pushes you more than any other track on the calendar. There are no long straights, just narrow, winding roads, so there’s no time to think. You just have to trust your intuition. It’s a real privilege to race on a track with so much history“.