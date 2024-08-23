Friday Free Practice in Zandvoort with two faces for Fernando Alonsowho after the last GP on the calendar at Spa-Francorchamps blew out 43 candles. The two-time world champion concluded FP1 15thahead of Robert Shwartzman, before improving in the afternoon session, where he finished in the top ten, more precisely in 6th place.

A real progress for the Spaniard, even if the latter did not want to commit himself in view of the qualifications on the potential of the single-seater: “At this point in the weekend I don’t know what to say – he explained to f1.com – at the end of FP2 we haven’t analysed any data yet, but obviously it’s nice to be back and drive these cars. Everything feels so quick after four weeks of not driving, so it was a lot of fun on a nice track, but in terms of competitiveness I think we’ll have to wait until tomorrow“.

FP1 complicated for all the drivers due to the strong wind and for the initial wet track conditions, as confirmed by the Aston Martin Asturian. A problem that could recur tomorrow in qualifying according to the weather forecast: “Conditions today were difficult – he added – It’s forecast to be very windy all weekend, so we need to be careful about that. I think tomorrow will be a mix of FP1 and Sunday, with the race expected to be drier, but after this session now we should be ready“.

Strong gusts of wind at 80 km/h and continuous changes in wind direction which are therefore the major problem for this weekend: “These single-seaters love the headwind to produce more downforce, while they hate the wind in their favor. This circuit is very twisty, and in the corners you can feel the change in the wind very intensely, but it’s the same for everyone and it’s quite fun.”