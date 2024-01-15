Adolfo Aguilar caused a commotion when he recounted the bad experience he had with the popular actor Jaime Camil, who starred in the soap opera 'The most beautiful ugly' with Angélica Vale. In this regard, the Peruvian artist accused the Mexican interpreter of making a “bad move” during his stay in Miami, United States. Below, in this note, we provide you with all the details of what happened between both of them and how this fact affected the host of 'Which one is the real one?'.

What happened between Adolfo Aguilar and the Mexican actor Jaime Camil?

Adolfo Aguilar He gave an interview for the YouTube channel Kuuu by Giancarlo Cossio, in which he narrated his bad experience with the Mexican actor Jaime Camil.

Initially, the Peruvian artist said that, while living in the United States, he did various castings to internationalize his career as a TV presenter. In one of these he was selected, but Jaime Camil He pulled his weight so that they would not hire him in the program that was soon to premiere.

“They took me for a program in Miami to be a co-host and, since I was not known, they decided to put Jaime Camil as host… Then he, with all the power he had, saw my test and decided that I should not be there.” in the program because it was very good… They took me off the project. I suffered. I never faced it…“he explained.

Did Adolfo Aguilar minimize the title of 'revelation driver' given to José Peláez?

In August 2023, Adolfo Aguilar was asked if he considersJose Pelaezas a 'revelation driver' after his success in the culinary reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. Given this, the América TV figure commented that it is not correct to grant that title to his colleague because he already has experience in that field.

“All the drivers have something, they are good. I don't know if the word 'revelation' is the right word, I think it's something new… He has been a driver for years, but people didn't know it,” he added.

José Peláez denied having any enmity with Adolfo Aguilar. Photo: composition LR/América TV/Latina

