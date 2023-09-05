THQ Nordic and the developers of Pieces Interactive have decided to postpone the launch of Alone the Dark. Previously scheduled for October 25, 2023, the new release date is set for January 16, 2024. We remind you that it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC via Steam and GOG.

In an official note that accompanied the announcement, THQ Nordic was very frank about the reasons that led to this decision, namely that of avoid a busy time of going out of great depth and in particular Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2, which will be released respectively on October 20 and 27.

Curious to note that Remedy had postponed Alan Wake 2 for the same reason, however in his case the postponement was only a few days, while for Alone in The Dark it was decided to postpone it to January next year. All in all, an understandable decision considering the impressive amount of games coming out from here until the end of 2023.