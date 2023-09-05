The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Bruno Rodríguez, has denounced a human trafficking network allegedly linked to the Russian government that recruits Cubans to fight in the war against Ukraine.

The spokesperson for Cuban diplomacy said that an operation was launched to investigate the criminal group that “summons” citizens living in Russia and others from the island itself to participate in the conflict in Eastern Europe on the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Cuban regime has said that, despite assuming a partnership with the Kremlin, it is not in favor of conflict with Ukraine. The ministry also stated that the country has “a firm and clear historical position against the use of mercenaries”.

“We will act energetically against those who engage in human trafficking and recruit Cuban citizens to bear arms in any country,” says the statement published by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On the social network X (formerly Twitter), Rodríguez said that “the competent authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against people involved in these activities”.

the russian newspaper Ryazan Gazette claims that Cubans residing in Russia accepted the proposal to become combatants in exchange for citizenship.

In June of this year, the NGO Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba made a complaint about sending soldiers to fight against Ukraine. According to the organization, this would be happening within a commercial agreement, which would be generating money for the Cuban Communist Party regime.

approximation attempt

The countries tightened the political and diplomatic partnership last year, when the government of Vladimir Putin showed interest in getting closer to Cuba, offering help to the dictatorship of Miguel Díaz-Canel, which is facing the worst economic crisis since the implosion of the Soviet bloc. , in 1991.

In July, Cuban and Russian defense ministers met in Moscow for a meeting to discuss the relationship between the two countries. Members of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also traveled to the island months before, as part of a visit to Latin American allies in search of new partnerships.