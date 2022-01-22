Nilver Huarac he is one of the great figures of music in Peru; However, today, her name not only continues to be heard because of her projects, but also because of the great talent of her daughter Alondra, who has stood out in the world of dance and modeling. Recently, the young woman attended the program On everyone’s lips and left everyone shocked by revealing that she is confused with Belinda.

During her participation in the sequence The cloning machine, Alondra Huarac appeared with an outfit and make-up very similar to the one that the naturalized Mexican Spanish singer usually wears; she subsequently modeled in front of the cameras of América TV.

“ They don’t know how many times I’ve been told ‘you look like Belinda’ and I said ‘from where?’, until today they put on my makeup, they dressed me and I said ‘oh yes, I look like’”, confessed the young woman, whose resemblance to Belinda was highlighted by the hosts Tula Rodríguez and Maju Mantilla.

Nilver Huarac’s daughter will hold dance classes in summer

Nilver Huarac’s daughter took advantage of her appearance on the set of En boca de todos to announce that this summer 2022 she will be teaching dance classes in various genres and specified that detailed information about the workshops can be found in her Instagram stories.

Who is the daughter of Nilver Huarac?

Alondra Huarac, the daughter of Nilver Huarac, is a teenager who stands out in the world of modeling. In August 2021, she became the winner of Miss Teen Huánuco and enthusiastically celebrated her triumph despite the fact that she only prepared for the beauty pageant a week in advance.

“Thank my beloved Huánuco, my beautiful land, all its people for having supported me, my family, my friends, my mom, my dad, who supported me a lot,” he said after his victory.