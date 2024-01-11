The Peruvian Alondra García Miró starts 2024 on the right foot by being nominated by the People's Choice Awards as influencer of the year. On social networks, the reaction of the former reality girl can be seen. In this regard, as of this writing, Alondra has more than 3 million followers. Now, after this news, it is known that her legion will continue to grow.

What did Alondra García Miró say after being nominated for Latin influencer of the year?

On her official Instagram account, you can see how Alondra García Miró takes the news. She expressed her excitement and gratitude for the support of her followers.

“My heart almost stopped when they gave me the news. I was just on a work trip and I couldn't believe it. It is true that every effort has its reward. “I feel super lucky to represent my country, so I invite you to vote for me,” said the Peruvian model.

How to vote for Alondra García Miró?

One way to support our Peruvian candidate is to enter the website www.votepca.com/la. There you must locate the name of the representative and select the 'vote' option. A pop-up window will be displayed where you will have to confirm your choice by pressing 'vote' again. Before validating your choice, you must check the box indicating that you accept the terms of use and privacy policies; since it is an essential requirement.

Finally, you must type your email address in the blank space and your vote will be recorded. Remember that you can only choose your favorite once per day for each category.