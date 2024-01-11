ALL READY! 🤩 The ball will roll for the first time in the #Clausura2024 when @Club_Queretaro 🐔and @TolucaFC 😈they face each other on the field of the Corregidora Stadium 🏟️this Friday at 7:00 p.m. ⏰ Who will win the opening duel?👀 pic.twitter.com/HRUKmQJRsm — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) January 9, 2024

One of the most significant changes is that from now on the whistlers will make their decisions known through local sound, of course, only on those occasions in which the whistler has to intervene. VARsomething that will be done in conjunction with the FIFAsince the intention is to begin to apply it in all leagues in the world, as was done in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Starting with this tournament, the central referees of each match will explain their VAR decisions in the stadium sound. Armando Archundia, president of the Referees Commission, tells us step by step. pic.twitter.com/yqLXEAGejG — Mexican Football Federation (@FMF) January 11, 2024

In addition to this, every time the meetings end the Liga MX will release the audios of the talks that occur between the central Nazarene and the members of the VARhoping to offer transparency in the results to fans, who constantly question favoritism around certain teams.