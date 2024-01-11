The Clausura 2024 Tournament, of the Liga MXstarts this Friday, January 12, which will bring with it a significant change in refereeing, since the VAR will undergo changes after the controversies unleashed since its use in Mexican soccer.
It was thought that thanks to VAR The controversy would end, however, it continues to be present on the playing fields. Therefore, to put an end to certain questions that arise during duels due to the referees' decisions, it was decided to make modifications through the Owners Assembly of the Mexican Football Federationwhich made the decision last December.
One of the most significant changes is that from now on the whistlers will make their decisions known through local sound, of course, only on those occasions in which the whistler has to intervene. VARsomething that will be done in conjunction with the FIFAsince the intention is to begin to apply it in all leagues in the world, as was done in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
The new way of carrying out arbitration could begin to be seen from this Friday, January 12, when C2024 starts with the clash between Queretaro and Toluca in it Corregidora Stadium. In this way, the central judge will be able to explain why he reached a certain decision, as happens in the NFL.
In addition to this, every time the meetings end the Liga MX will release the audios of the talks that occur between the central Nazarene and the members of the VARhoping to offer transparency in the results to fans, who constantly question favoritism around certain teams.
