He tired. Alondra García Miró was one of the most recent guests of Radio La Zonain which he spoke about various topics, such as his recent businesses and his nomination for the People's Choice Awards. However, things got a little heated when listeners asked her about her ex-partner Paolo Guerrero, which made the model uncomfortable. What did the influencer say? She knows all the details, in the following note.

What did Alondra García Miró say about her ex-boyfriend Paolo Guerrero?

Alondra García Miró was answering fans' calls in a fairly animated manner until the topic turned to her romantic relationships, specifically about soccer player Paolo Guerrero and her current boyfriend, Spanish businessman Francisco Alister Moreno.

“They are asking me questions that they know that, clearly, I am not going to answer… It is inevitable, I understand it, that's why I don't say anything. In the press they also ask me if it doesn't bother me, but you know? It's part of his job, I can't control everything.”the model initially said.

However, the situation became more tense when the questions about the 'Predator' continued, which annoyed the actress as well. She stated that she wanted to talk about her projects with famous clothing brands, collaborations and events.

“It's already super repetitive. There are more important things, I don't know, I've launched an important collection with a brand, or I've gone to a super important event abroad. But there is never a shortage of the latest questions on the topic of love, about my personal life (…) I have my company, my brand, I have a project, I work with Ripley and the Marquis collections, it's not just that I sign my name “But the fabric, the cut, the design, everything, there are many things,” Alondra complained.

What companies does Alondra García Miró have?

At the end of 2020, she started her new jewelry business called Alondra García Miró Shop. This brand has managed to position itself adequately in the market and has several collections of different accessories that are sold by delivery throughout Peru and physically in its store in Miraflores. The business's official Instagram account has more than 69,000 followers.

Why should a relationship end, according to Alondra García Miró?

Alondra García Miró spoke with Mónica Cabrejos about her reasons for ending a romantic relationship and avoiding losing yourself in the process. “When you no longer feel like you are growing or adding to it and they don't give you freedom. Self-love is very important,” she said for Radio Mega Mix.