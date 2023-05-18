A woman was electrocuted in the patio of her home while doing laundry in it ejido La Paz, in Torreónbelonging to the state of Coahuila.

The deceased today, 20 years old, was washing clothes in the company of her daughter at her home located in the Theodore Roosevelt Circuit, when you tried to connect an extension to the electrical current, received a strong shock and fell to the ground. Her daughter, scared by what had happened, went to her family to ask for help.

The relatives of the unfortunate woman, identified as Alondra, called the paramedics of Red Crosswho arrived at the scene of the incident to provide first aid to the young woman, however she no longer had vital signs.