Commentators on Iraqi social networks demanded that the teacher who appears in the video, which was surreptitiously filmed by a female student, be punished and dismissed from the teaching staff in view of his abnormal and unacceptable behavior that demeans the highness of the teaching profession, as they said.

Education is moving

Subsequently, the Iraqi Minister of Education, Ibrahim al-Jubouri, entered the line, and according to a statement issued by his media office, the minister directed the formation of an “urgent investigation committee headed by the Director of Educational Supervision and a number of legal members from the ministry, to investigate the video clip that was circulated on social media.” In which a chemistry teacher appears for the sixth grade of middle school, insulting male and female students in private teaching institutes, and dealing with them in a way that is far from the educational features.

The statement added that Al-Jubouri gave the investigation committee 48 hours to announce the results and the legal measures taken against him, stressing that he would not allow anyone to harm the students for whatever reasons and act with them in a reckless manner, as they are a trust in our necks above all, according to the minister.

He stressed the need to preserve the sanctity of the teaching profession and the human and moral message it carries, and that whoever is involved in such actions does not deserve the educational status that he carries. Al-Jubouri also directed the closure of institutes that violate the laws of the Ministry of Education and the principles of the honor of the educational profession.

Social researcher Nawal Al-Ibrahim said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia: