On the occasion of the Future Games Show 2023, a short film of gameplay Of ALOFT, a third-person adventure for PC set in a distant and fascinating world. Let’s see it:

There is also one of ALOFT demo, downloadable from Steamwhile the game is scheduled for release in 2024.

“Aloft” is an open-world survival game in which the player must survive on floating islands around an eternal hurricane positioned in the center of the map. It is therefore necessary to be able to build a base and go in search of new islands, discovering the secrets of the game world, developing new technologies and facing increasingly difficult challenges.