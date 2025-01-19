Almost three months after the DANA that devastated Valencia, Paco, José Javier and Elisabet are still missing

The DANA, which devastated more than seventy Valencian municipalities on October 29, caused the death of at least 232 people throughout Spain, 224 fatalities in the province of Valencia, seven in the Castilian town of Letur and another in Malaga. However, three people are still missing almost three months after the floods that devastated the regions of l’Horta Sud, the plain of Utiel-Requena, Hoya de Buñol and La Ribera, as well as some districts of the city of València ( mainly, The Tower).

One of them is José Javier Vicent, 56 years old, who disappeared in the town of Pedralba (in the Los Serranos region) when he was in his house, near the ravine. The lifeless body of his daughter Susana was found two days after the tragedy on a beach several kilometers away.

Search teams have also not yet found Elisabet Gil, 38, who disappeared when they were driving with her mother on a secondary road from Cheste to the hotel where she worked on the A-3. While the mother’s lifeless body was found in the Poyo ravine, neither she nor the car in which they were traveling has yet been found.

The third victim of the floods, who has not yet been found, is Paco Ruiz, 64 years old. The flood caught him in Montserrat, in the car with his 5 and 10 year old grandchildren, who were saved after climbing on the roof of the vehicle. However, his grandfather was swept away by the current and his body has not yet been located.





On the ground, there are some 6,500 soldiers deployed (2,103 of them UME troops) and more than 7,000 Civil Guard and National Police agents. Among its functions is the search for the missing.

The members of the Armed Forces continue searching for the remains of the missing (as well as recovering vehicles) in the Poyo ravine, whose torrent caused the worst flooding in the towns of l’Horta Sud, as well as in the Túria River, near the town of Riba-roja, an area that they are combing for the fifth time, and the Magro and Xúquer riverbeds. As the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, explained this week, submariners often work “without visibility, often by touch.”

Another area in which work is being done, this time by members of the Civil Guard, is the area around Pedralba, where José Javier disappeared, after obtaining new geolocation data (which could come from vehicles or mobile devices). of one of the three missing people.

This was explained by members of the Armed Institute in statements to Europa Press, who pointed out that in the case of Pedralba the terrain has already been recognized on two previous occasions: “There are places that we have passed through up to seven or eight times until we have “were able to find a body,” they maintained.

Until the remains of the three missing people are found. The drama continues and the search tasks will continue with the members of the Armed Forces and the State security forces.