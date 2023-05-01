So far, fifty explosions at homes and business premises have been counted in Rotterdam this year. That is already one more than in the whole of last year. There were four explosions on Crooswijkseweg in North Rotterdam last week, the most recent in the night from Saturday to Sunday.

Things also went wrong several times in the past few days in the Van Speykstraat in the Oude West. There was an explosion, the shooting of a facade and a foiled explosion. Whether there is a connection between the incidents in the different districts is not clear.

The Rotterdam municipality and the police announced on Sunday that they will increase security and supervision in places that have recently been plagued by explosions.

