Cartagena continues to look for players in the market to complete a squad that is still half done. The albinegro team stirred it up at the beginning of July with six incorporations in the first twenty days, which seemed to indicate a strategy similar to that of last season, when the sports commission signed all its new players in the first month of summer and had even closed some of them before the month of July arrived.

Thus, everything seemed to indicate that it would be a relatively fast market for the Efesé. Gonzalo Verdú, Hector Hevel, Juan Carlos Real, Lautaro de León, Luis Muñoz and Arnau Solà wore the albinegra shirt in the first month of the market. At that time, Cartagena was above average in terms of signings and only teams like Eldense were clearly ahead in number.

However, since the signing of the Catalan full-back on loan from Almería due to the discipline of the Cartagena team, on July 20, no more additions have arrived. It’s been 27 days since the transfer market clock stopped for Efesé. The sports commission knows that this year it is being really difficult to incorporate players at a price that is consistent with the salary limit that the albinegro team will manage. Even the sports director of Cartagena, Manuel Sánchez Breis, has come to verbalize in the media how difficult it is for them to carry out the operations. Even clubs as powerful as Espanyol had not moved until this Tuesday.

What is evident is that many teams are still pending various movements to close their squads. Cartagena must close, at least, five new additions: a goalkeeper, a midfielder, two wingers and a striker. The registration period ends next August 31 at midnight.

Jovanovic, to Basel



The ex-cartagenerista Djordje Jovanovic continues to take giant steps in his sports career. The striker played for the Albinegro team on loan from Cádiz in the promotion season, 2019-20. At Efesé he scored three goals in the league and one against Leioa in the Copa del Rey, in a sensational volley. However, he did not have the desired continuity and did not end up being important.

Now, at 24, he has found his maturity as a footballer and has been the star of Maccabi Tel Aviv this past season, having scored 22 goals in 43 games last season in the Israeli First Division. As reported by Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday, the Serbian forward would be about to sign for the Swiss Basel. The Catalans have participated in several editions of the Champions League, but this year they have been eliminated in the previous phase of the Conference League.