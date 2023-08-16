Bologna, the incredible murder for the needs of the dog. The tragedy in a park on August 15th

A quarrel for the dog needs ends in tragedy aa San Giovanni in Persiceto (Bologna), stabbed to death a 31 year old. The amazing willful homicide would be due to a pee made by the murderer’s animal near the victim, which would have triggered a dispute ended in blood. This, from the first reconstructions of the carabinieri, the background of the attack that yesterday afternoon cost the life of man of Pakistani descentresident in the town. Killing him – reports La Gazzetta di Parma – would have been a 22-year-old from Persiceto, tracked down in the evening and arrested by the police for voluntary homicide. The young man, a metalworker with a criminal record, exercised the right not to answer before the magistrate who heard him in the evening.

