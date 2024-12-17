Nearly 900,000 people have died on the dependency waiting list since the law was passed 18 years agoaccording to the report of the Dependency Observatory, of the State Association of Directors and Managers in Social Services, published this Monday and collected by Europa Press.

In this sense, the report on the ‘XVIII Anniversary of the Dependency Law’ reveals that some 900,000 people have died on waiting lists since the law was approved in 2006, and that 3.6 million have received care of the Dependency Care System in these 18 years.

The study also shows that this year a total of 18,592 pending degree resolution and 17,328 will die on the agency’s waiting lists. without having been able to exercise their rights. “This means that 98 people will die per day on the agency’s waiting lists (one every 15 minutes),” says the association, adding that since 2017, the number of people who have died on waiting lists amounts to 388,932.

«After 18 years of the Law, the recognition of the right remains unresolved in a diligent manner, with average management times that in some autonomous communities exceed one year. More than 93,000 people have died waiting for their degree of dependency to be resolved in the last five years,” he emphasizes.









Catalonia and Andalusia at the head

By autonomous community, it explains that, since 2017, Catalonia and Andalusia will accumulate approximately half of the people who have died on the waiting list. “Obviously this happens due to the large number of people who are on their waiting lists and the slow management times in processing the files,” he says.

The report also shows that the average processing time for a file from the agency is 330 days, although it adds that in four communities it takes more than 12 months (Canary Islands, Andalusia, Murcia and Galicia). Specifically, it explains that, by regulations, the maximum period to resolve a file is six months (180 days), but there are only two communities (two less than in 2023) and Ceuta (57 days) that are below the deadline. of mandatory resolution: Castilla y León (126) and the Basque Country (128). At the other extreme, with more than a year of average management time, would be: Andalusia (618), which increases its processing time by 61 days; Canarias (574), which once again lowers the average processing time, this time by 74 days; Murcia (514), five days less than in 2023; and Galicia (339) which reduces processes by 25 days.

More than 100,000 people pending assessment

Likewise, it indicates that 1.6 million people will have their dependency status recognized by the end of 2024. and another 136,954 will be pending evaluation. “This means that 3.4% of the Spanish population needs support of greater or lesser intensity for basic activities of daily living,” he emphasizes.

Along these same lines, the association warns that this 2024, 131,083 people will be in the ‘Limbo of Dependency’. Likewise, he emphasizes that this year the number of people with a recognized right waiting for care has decreased by 24,549 people and has warned that at this rate it would take five years to achieve full care.

In any case, it adds that 291,649 will be unattended in December 2024, adding the ‘Limbo’ (131,083), those pending evaluation (136,954 files) and those with a PIA (Care Plan) approved but not yet effective (23,6122 ).

On the other hand, the association estimates that in 2024 there will be 355,833 direct jobs linked to the care of the Dependency Law. To these he adds that we must add the direct jobs of the Public Administrations in the management of centers with their own staff, as well as the jobs generated by the sector through unrelated private positions or services.

Untapped potential

The association denounces that, despite the progress that the Dependency Law has brought, “its potential remains undeveloped.” Furthermore, he alludes to the “bureaucratic procedures, the ridiculous amounts of benefits, together with the low intensity of the services and the impossibility of compatibility”, which he says lead to a “low cost system” that is “ineffective” in addressing the needs. needs of people in a situation of dependency.

It also criticizes the “deficient” financing and the territorial “inequalities” in its development. “For this reason, given the announcements of approving a new Law, we consider it fair that the one approved 18 years ago be fulfilled,” he explains.

In fact, he points out that it is “very worrying” that spending per person served is increasingly reduced, so that if in 2010 it amounted to 8,145 euros, 14 years later, in 2024 this amount has been reduced to 5,982 euros ( -26.6%). “Which shows that the reduction of the waiting list (limbo) and the increase in people served is being carried out at the expense of reducing the amounts of benefits or opting for low-cost services,” he laments.

The State Association of Directors and Managers in Social Services urges the Government and the autonomous communities to “undertake reforms that streamline procedures.” “It is necessary to simplify procedures and apply suspension and flexibility measures for the service or provision without the need to resolve a new procedure,” he points out.

Finally, he expresses his “regret” for not having been able to present this report in the Congress of Deputies. “For 30 years we have been monitoring and contributing to the implementation of Social Services, and we are systematically marginalized by rulers who do not tolerate the oversight of civil society due to the incompetence of their management,” he concludes.