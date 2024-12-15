These weeks you even have dinner with whoever you don’t feel like having. It’s what December has, which ends up devouring you too. Madrid is dressed with awards and galas, dinners and business lunches, friends, obligations and strange anniversaries that are recovered like every year when it ends. For me, December has two obligatory dates: the delivery of the Gistau and the day my father and I eat some elvers. The prize thing has already been consummated. Above for Peláez, who has prose in his sight and judgment in his gaze. I don’t remember which of his columns I liked the most this year. Probably the one that has not yet been written, as my friend, Andrés Calamaro, says: “Everything still needs to be done, Alfonso, right?” I always look for his texts to see what I have missed. It happens to me that, when I arrive to look at something, the bastard has already been there. That’s why it makes my life a lot easier, like someone carrying a snowplow in front of them to move things out of the way that aren’t worth the storm. I am especially grateful for making me a better writer. He is a Pucela cat, a narrator of costumbrismo who is amazed, doubts and who seeks to understand himself in the form of a literary column. And he is my friend, something that cannot be said of so many who stick the lame verse at you when you turn around. Those who don’t know how to rhyme because anyone is called a poet. That’s why Gistau has been a gift that I dare to celebrate as my own. I recommend you read the speech he gave on Thursday when he received the award. I stick with that maxim he said: “It’s okay to be terrible when you’re an ‘enfant’, but it starts to be ridiculous with a prostate exam in twenty-four hours.” What damage is post-adolescence doing to so many of my guild. And I stop because, as Agustín Pery says, flattery makes salary and even friendship too expensive. Standard Related News Yes Fairy Tale in Madrid Alfonso J. Ussía When a song is covered there are only two options: either it is improved or it is destroyed. And the second option must be carried out by the perpetrator of the affront himself. Close to those we love. The elvers already have a date. Lacking estuaries in Madrid, we go to Bustio, where Seín, because Javier is to elvers what Lucio is to fried eggs; the oracle, the sign of the saint and everything else too. In addition, he sends his product to the best tables in Madrid, such as Rafa on Narváez Street, where Rafa and Miguel Ángel maintain that holy house with the best haute cuisine from the market and their Russian salad. Without belly, of course. Casa Seín’s elvers are the best in the country and once a year, at least, you have to touch the sky holding a wooden fork. Because those things are what build the memories that we don’t want to erase. I still don’t know how to convince Antonio Resines to pay this year’s bill. Most likely it will be our turn to win. But those things that keep us alive and close to those we really love are the best definition of December lunches and dinners. New Year’s Eve is overrated. Like happiness or wealth. Don’t get confused. Then there are the rigorous company dinners. Those in which it is always better not to drink too much so as not to awkwardly sign your next dismissal. It will soon be January for everyone and it is better to keep your manners. I have always thought that human resources departments study their employees in depth that day to get them off their backs. Furthermore, closed latches are already known to lead to terrible things; One no longer knows whether to take out one’s penis or simply stay locked up alone and thus not have to regret it. Because excess joy, and any other substance, always ends up destroying your life. Look at the forum and draw your own conclusions. But undoubtedly, Madrid is on the street no matter how much the cold sets codpieces and terraces. Not even smokers have time for more than three puffs. There is a rush to live, as if we suddenly decided to spend our lives in December. And that has its exciting part. Like an August festival, as if this were the last week of the year because since Christmas Eve, what’s left is for our people. If you haven’t reserved a table already, settle for anything. Although I am very afraid that, if you search in each neighborhood, in each square and in each bar of this drifting Madrid, you will find a piece of bar that will take you back to other years. Merry Christmas everyone. Minus one.

