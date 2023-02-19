Almost 900,000 families, specifically 885,654, have requested the new 200-euro check in just 48 hours so that low-income families can face the inflationary crisis, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Finance and Public Function, to this newspaper.

On the first day, the flood of applications was such that even the Tax Agency website collapsed and many users experienced problems loading the website where they can apply for aid.

The Executive calculates that the aid will reach some six million people, some 4.2 million families, among which are not the more than nine million pensioners or the beneficiaries of the minimum vital income, who have been excluded from this measure. However, it should be remembered that the previous check for 200 euros was a failure since it barely reached 22% of possible recipients due to the excessive bureaucratic burden.

Those employees, self-employed or beneficiaries of the unemployment benefit or subsidy who in the 2022 financial year have had incomes of less than 27,000 euros in full (the gross amount without deducting expenses or withholdings) and a maximum of 75,000 euros of assets may apply for this aid. December 31, 2022 (discounting the habitual residence).