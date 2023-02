B-1 bombing is escorted by F-16 fighter jets in joint US-South Korean military exercise. | Photo: South Korean Defense Ministry/Handout/EFE/EPA

The armies of South Korea and the United States responded on Sunday to the launch of a long-range missile by North Korea yesterday, with aerial maneuvers in which South Korean and American fighter jets and Pentagon B-1 strategic bombers participated. , according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). Images of the maneuvers sent to the press show the presence of two bombers, in a forceful response to the Pyongyang regime, as Washington often uses only one bomber of this type on the peninsula when it intends to issue a warning to the regime led by Kim Jong-un.

On Saturday, Pyongyang launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the second longest-range missile in its arsenal. The projectile traveled more than 900 kilometers and reached an apogee of more than 5,000 kilometers before falling into waters in Japan’s Special Economic Zone (EEZ), west of the island of Hokkaido. “The maneuvers demonstrated the combined preparation and defense capabilities of the Republic of Korea and the United States, by displaying the overwhelming strength of the alliance, through the timely and immediate deployment of US deterrence assets on the Korean peninsula”, indicates the note of the JCS. The so-called “extended deterrence” is a commitment signed last May between Washington and Seoul, which consists of sending US strategic assets to the Korean peninsula in a “coordinated manner and when necessary”, depending on the actions of the Korean regime. North Korea.