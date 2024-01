Wednesday, January 10, 2024



| Updated 01/15/2024 09:30 a.m.















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), based on the 2016 environmental label system, establishes new limitations to circulate through the streets of certain cities. Thus, the beginning of 2024 in Spain will be marked by sustainability and efficiency, with the aim…