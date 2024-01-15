Russia is planning a new offensive in Ukraine. This is supported by the ISW, the Institute for the Study of War, claiming that ''Russia is preparing to launch a new offensive in the coming weeks once the ground in southern and eastern Ukraine freezes''. In particular, according to the new ISW report, Russia is preparing airborne assault units for landing in the Ukrainian rear.

Some Russian sources estimate that the offensive could begin by February 2, after the ground has frozen and Ukraine will be “tired” of defending its position. Harsh weather conditions appear to be affecting ground activities on both fronts. Ukrainian forces in the southern parts of the country also reported that the Russian air force is unable to operate in the region due to the freezing weather.

Russian attacks have injured seven people in the last 24 hours

Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Ukraine have injured seven people in the last 24 hours. This was reported by the regional authorities of Kherson, Kharkiv and Donetsk. Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast 121 times over the past day, and the city of Kherson was hit 42 times, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Four firefighters were injured when a Russian drone targeted a fire station in the village of Stanislav, Prokudin added. Moscow forces damaged a local ambulance staging area and injured a 69-year-old woman in her home, the Kherson regional military administration said.

Russian forces attacked more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv oblast, governor Oleh Syniehubov said, where a 56-year-old man was seriously injured after a landmine exploded in a forest near the village of Zoluchiv, which is located less than 20 kilometers from the border with Russia. He is in hospital in serious condition. Deminers found 148 explosive devices and cleared 3.3 hectares of land, Syniehubov added.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadim Filashkin said a civilian was injured in a Russian attack on the frontline settlement of Avdiivka. In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 19 towns and villages were hit by Russian attacks, governor Yurii Malashko said. While no casualties were reported, regional authorities received 13 reports of infrastructure damage due to the attacks. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian artillery attack on the town of Marhanets damaged two pharmacies, a shop, two houses, five agricultural buildings and power lines, Governor Serhii Lysak said, adding that there were no reports of casualties, but that more than 5,000 people were left without electricity.

Kiev: “Russia has lost 370,980 soldiers since the start of the war”

Russia has lost 370,980 soldiers in Ukraine since the start of the war on February 24, 2022. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, specifying that the number includes the 980 victims suffered by Moscow in the last 24 hours.

According to the report, Russia also lost 6,089 tanks, 11,322 armored combat vehicles, 11,698 fuel vehicles and tanks, 8,771 artillery systems, 955 multiple launch rocket systems, 650 air defense systems, 329 aircraft, 324 helicopters , 6,865 drones, 23 boats and a submarine.