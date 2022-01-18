Home page politics

People queue in front of a pharmacy in Marseille to receive a rapid corona test. © Nicolas Tucat/AFP/dpa

New corona record value in the neighboring country – the incidence is over 3000. New tightening of the rules for the unvaccinated are imminent, but the Constitutional Council must first decide.

Paris – France has recorded a high with almost 465,000 new corona infections reported within one day. As the French health authority stated on Tuesday evening, 464,769 new infections were registered within 24 hours.

In the past few weeks, the number of cases in France has risen rapidly. Most recently, the incidence value, i.e. the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants within one week, was 3063 nationwide. The omicron variant of the corona virus dominates in the country with a good 67 million inhabitants.

In view of this, the French government wants to set further incentives for corona vaccination and significantly tighten the rules for the unvaccinated. They should soon no longer have access to restaurants, cultural sites and long-distance transport. Access should then only be granted with a vaccination or proof of recovery. After heated debates, Parliament finally approved the project on Sunday. However, some lawmakers and senators appealed to the Constitutional Council on contentious issues. He now wants to comment on the legislative project on Friday. dpa