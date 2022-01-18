Boris Johnson’s future depends on the emergence of one of the advisers who would have warned him that the garden drinking party his private secretary was calling, with an email sent to a hundred Downing Street employees, was in breach of the rules that the Government had dictated to contain the pandemic in May 2020.

His top aide at the time, Dominic Cummings, says he and another adviser are willing to testify under oath that they notified the Prime Minister of the illegality of the meeting. Columnist Dominic Lawson of ‘The Sunday Times’ says he has spoken to two advisers who warned him and Johnson replied to one of them that he was “exaggerating” and that his private secretary was his Labrador. It is a breed of dog with a reputation for being sociable and faithful.

“If they had told me, I would remember it,” the prime minister replied to Sky television, which interviewed him after several days disappeared. Sky correspondent Beth Rigby asked him if Cummings is lying, if Lawson’s sources, who give such precise details of the conversation, are lying, if a person who would have told Rigby that he warned Johnson not to call that meeting.

The interview was part of the communication strategy designed at Downing Street. Johnson announced on Monday initiatives that will be carried out in 2027 or never, and on Tuesday he gives an interview through a ‘pool’ system – to a single media outlet with the obligation to pass the recording to the others -, at a local diagnostic center- It allows him frame his personal tragicomedy with the decline of the pandemic and present himself as the maker of a more optimistic future.

The prime minister’s strategists don’t seem to care that, in the present circumstances, he looks like an idiot. His essential paragraph is: “Nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules, that the event in question was something that was not going to be a work event. As I said in Parliament, when I entered the garden, I thought I was attending a work event.”

will not resign



He repeated his plea for forgiveness, his breathing heavy, his grief seemingly intense, when Rigby asked him about the revelry at his residence on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The Sky journalist, who also broke confinement at a birthday party with colleagues from her network in December 2020, did not seem to believe the prime minister’s sincerity.

“The idea that you walk into the garden, there are forty people, food and drink at your tables, alcohol is served to you, and you think it’s a work event is ridiculous, isn’t it? It is making fun of the British population, ”the journalist suggested. Johnson repeated his apology for “misjudgments” that had been made. And he asked to wait for the investigation of the facts by an official.

Nothing remarkable had happened on Monday, but numerous front pages published this Tuesday Cummings’ challenge to the prime minister about who is telling the truth. He had written it eleven days before, without receiving so much attention. It is a symptom that the media perceive him badly wounded. Two Government Secretaries of State have spoken publicly of the discomfort expressed by their voters over the weekend.

Deputies elected in 2019 in previously Labor areas have already started a staggered movement of petitions to the committee of the parliamentary group that organizes the election of a new leader. Cummings, the electoral strategist of that victory, encourages them. He tells them that the clock is ticking and that they have to choose someone capable. Johnson looks for faithful people to regenerate his office. He blames current employees for what happened.

It is the perfect moment for the appearance of that second person who would have warned Johnson that the party was illegal. The Prime Minister’s already battered credibility would suffer a perhaps lethal blow. But his will to resist is infinite. His finance and justice ministers, as well as his spokesman, have recognized that a minister who lies to Parliament must resign. In his interview, Johnson repeatedly refused to accept it.