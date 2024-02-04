At least 28 people were killed on Saturday in a bakery in Lisichansk, a city in eastern Ukraine occupied by Russia, in a bombing attributed to the Ukrainian army, iThe Russian emergency services indicated on Sunday in a new report.

Lisichansk, in the Luhansk region, fell to Russian forces in mid-2022 after a violent battle.

The eastern Ukrainian front has barely moved for months, but the fighting continues and Shelling by both sides has intensified in recent weeks.



Operations to find victims under the ruins of the bakery continue this Sunday, Russian emergency services indicated. “About 65% of the destroyed structure has been dismantled (…) Unfortunately, 28 people, including a child, have died,” the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram.

Rescue teams have so far pulled ten people out of the rubble, according to the same source. According to local health authorities, cited by the Russian news agency TASS, four survivors are “very serious.”

Among the deceased there are 18 men and nine women. Ukraine has not responded to the accusations of having carried out the bombing and the Ukrainian General Staff limited itself to saying on Sunday that its aircraft reached “12 enemy concentration areas” on Saturday.

The Ukrainian missiles also attacked “an artillery piece” and another “force concentration area,” this source added.

AFP