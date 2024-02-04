EAn outstanding wine does not happen every year. At least not in Germany, where the age differences were considerable until shortly before the turn of the millennium. The aristocrat among the dry German Rieslings is no exception. 1984, for example, was a disastrous wine year with a cold summer that the older Rheingau winemakers remember with a shudder. Some people even measured higher acidity than sugar levels in the wine, it is said, somewhat exaggeratedly, about this vintage.

Oliver Bock Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for the Rheingau-Taunus district and for Wiesbaden.

In 1984, of all places. This means that no “Privy Councilor J.” could be put into the bottle in the first year after its introduction. Looking back, one would have assumed that perhaps the most ambitious project in the German wine world was about to come to an end. But the goal of permanently establishing a rich, dry Riesling in the premium segment was not given up despite the setback.