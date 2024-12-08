It is concluding 2024so that at the same time that the race towards the Oscarmultiple specialized media review what the year has given and attack the news with their rankings. The New York critics have already given their verdict, as has the American Film Institutebut when dealing with Europe we have to go to publications as established as Cahiers du Cinéma either Sight and Sound. The first of them revealed their selection recently, surprising the presence of You will return of Jonas Trueba in it Top 10.

Spanish production has not achieved that within the list of Sight and Soundbut in exchange he does manage to have a presence on up to three occasions, for previous positions. This prestigious magazine, linked to the British Film Instituteis responsible for shaking up cinephilia every ten years with its list of 100 best movies in historyand also has a lot of credibility when it comes to choosing the best of each individual year. It’s time to start with 2024, and to start we look at the first position of The light we imagine of Payal Kapadiafollowed in 2nd place by Anora of Sean Baker.

Sight and Sound contributes to the unanimous applause of Anora, which already positions it as frontrunner for the Oscars. It also helps confirm the presence in the competition of other key titles such as Conclave, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist and Dune: Part Two. On the other hand, the designs of the distribution impel this list to include Those who stay and, gulps, close your eyes of Victor Erice. This Spanish film, which we saw last year, has taken 21st place.

To stick to what is patriotic, it turns out that the documentary about bullfighting Lonely afternoonsof Albert Serracloses the list of these 50 films. At the same time Pedro Almodovar is ranked 31st with The next room. We also notice the presence of Juror No. 2, The Beast, Civil War and Furiouswhile it is surprising that the highly discussed film Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolishas climbed to 17.

Rivals (unfairly forgotten by the awards) is at 13, close to The brightness of television and The substancewhich is another film that could surprise by making it among the most loved by the Academy. The light we imagine, By the way, this is released January 1 in Spain.

