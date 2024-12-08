The Reocín City Council will launch its Christmas Playroom from December 23 to January 3, which will take place in the Puente San Miguel Children’s Space in order to help residents reconcile family and work life during the school holidays, and for which registration period will open this Monday the 9th.

The hours of this initiative, which is aimed at children born between the years of 2013 and 2021, will be 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with early bird service from 8:00 a.m. and late bird service until 2:30 p.m. Its price is 15 euros, which will increase by 5 more if you opt for one of these two services.

Places are limited and pre-registration must be done online on December 9 and 10 using the form that will be enabled on the Facebook of the Reocín Youth Information Office (oij reocín).

The list of those admitted will be published on December 11 and formalization will be carried out in person at the Youth Office from December 11 to 13.

People interested in receiving more information can do so by calling 636 63 114, as indicated by the City Council in a press release.