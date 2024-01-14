NNorth Korea has confirmed testing a ballistic missile. The state news agency KCNA reported the successful test of a medium-range missile on Monday morning. The test of the rocket, which was equipped with a maneuverable hypersonic warhead, was aimed at checking its “gliding and maneuvering properties” as well as the reliability of a newly developed solid-fuel propulsion system.

The missile test never “affected the security of a neighboring country” and had nothing to do with the current situation in the region, KCNA wrote.

Ballistic missile crashes into the sea

The General Staff of the South Korean Armed Forces said on Sunday that North Korea had fired an “unidentified ballistic missile” towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan.

Japan's defense ministry said the missile fell into the sea outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. The EEZ is also known as the 200 mile zone. After several missile tests last year, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in December that could cover the entire United States with its potential range.

Kim Jong Un wants tougher tactics against South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced a tougher approach towards South Korea and has declared that the neighbor is officially viewed as an enemy. Kim now ruled out the possibility of a reunification, which had been in the air in earlier times of rapprochement. At the beginning of January, artillery was used near the disputed maritime border between North and South Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also wants to expand weapons development, including tactical nuclear weapons. In response, South Korea and the United States have increased defense cooperation and held joint military exercises.







The UN Security Council has passed numerous resolutions calling on North Korea to stop its nuclear and missile programs. North Korea carried out its first nuclear test in 2006.

North Korea's foreign minister visits Russia

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is expected in Russia on Monday, according to state news agency KCNA. At the invitation of her colleague Sergei Lavrov, Choe will be in Russia until Wednesday, KCNA said.

Citing intelligence findings, the United States accuses North Korea of ​​supplying Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers. The governments in Moscow and Pyongyang have denied arms deals. However, they had announced that they would deepen their military cooperation.