Within the avalanche of liquidations of sicavs by those investors who do not meet the new requirements of the regulations to be able to pay 1% in Corporation Tax, there is much more than renowned businessmen and families.

Among those vehicles that will be liquidated is the sicav of the children of the infanta Pilar de Borbón, the Gómez-Acebo, Gavijosa Finanzas, will also be liquidated. The vehicle has assets of 9.5 million euros and last year it achieved a return of 7.65%.

Similarly, Macri Inversiones, a sicav created by Pedro Almodóvar in 1998, will be dissolved, although it does not appear on its board of directors. His estate is 3.8 million.

Years ago, the businesswoman Ana Rosa Quintana, the bullfighter Julián López (El Juli), the Domínguez family, owner of Mayoral, or Elitia Invest, of the Gallardo Ballart brothers, owners of the Almiral laboratories, who dissolved it, already chose to liquidate their sicavs. back in 20019.

stampede of soccer players

Former Real Madrid player Roberto Carlos has been one of the last to request the liquidation of his sicav, Rodasil Inversiones 2002. With assets of 3.3 million at the end of last year, the vehicle invests 56% of the money in foreign funds . He rented 10.6% in 2021. For his part, Álvaro Negredo, a Cádiz CF player, participates in the Landstone Capital sicav, which was a few months ahead of the avalanche of liquidations and requested his withdrawal in November.

The political noise of recent years against this figure of investment led many former soccer players to liquidate their sicavs. Iván de la Peña transformed his Peñasen 2002 vehicle into a public limited company in 2020. Six years earlier, Fernando Hierro ended the adventure of his, Ferrosor Inversiones. Gerard Piqué did the same in 2019.

Víctor Muñoz and Pichi Alonso are other former soccer players who have also chosen to say goodbye to this investment vehicle for not complying with the new requirements to continue paying taxes at 1% in Companies. His sicav, Genos Inversiones, has assets of 4.4 million euros. 40% of its assets are invested in mutual funds and 32% in the stock market.