Secretary General of the Turkish Vatan (Motherland) Party Dogu Perincek said that the US entry into the Black Sea will have complex consequences for the region. He talked about it in an interview RIA News.

The Turkish politician specified that the eastward expansion of NATO is a threat not only to Russia, but also to Turkey.

“Greece and Ukraine are at the nose of Turkey, the US is stuffing both countries with weapons, aircraft to carry out provocations. We understand that Ukraine, like Greece, serves the interests of Washington. Inviting the US to the Black Sea will have very complicated consequences. It is necessary to prevent outside forces from entering the Black Sea,” Perincek said.

He clarified that the United States supports the terrorist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).PKK banned in Turkey).

Earlier, Perincek predicted the “death” of NATO in the event of the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance to the east. “There is a hole, an abyss for NATO. Visits [президента России Владимира] Putin to China and Turkey is a kind of “grave” for NATO, so it is historically important,” he said.

In January, Senator Aleksei Pushkov said the hysteria about Russia’s “imminent invasion” of Ukraine was fanned in order to create political conditions for a US military build-up in the region, including in the Black Sea. According to him, the build-up of the US military presence in the NATO countries neighboring Russia will occur regardless of the negotiations between the states on security in Europe.